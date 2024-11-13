News & Insights

Stocks

Capital World Ltd. Faces Legal Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capital World Ltd. (SG:1D5) has released an update.

Capital World Ltd. faces ongoing legal challenges as its subsidiary, CCP, disputes a demand from LB Advisory Sdn Bhd for RM810,000, arguing the contract was void. Additionally, CCP is involved in a legal battle with Anna Ling and other purchasers over claims amounting to RM30.6 million, with the next court date set for December 2024. These legal issues highlight potential financial uncertainties for the company.

For further insights into SG:1D5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.