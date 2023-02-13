Capital World Investors Updates Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.32MM shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.11MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $37.10. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of $32.21.

The projected annual revenue for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $688MM, an increase of 69.44%. The projected annual EPS is $2.25, an increase of 34.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBCF is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 69,039K shares. The put/call ratio of SBCF is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,283K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 6.56% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,157K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,877K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,766K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,750K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares $0.17 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $32.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 2.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=83).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties.

