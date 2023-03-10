Capital World Investors Now Owns 12.80% of Mosaic (MOS)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43.06MM shares of Mosaic Co (MOS). This represents 12.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 22.72MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 89.55% and an increase in total ownership of 6.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.91% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is $56.17. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from its latest reported closing price of $52.54.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is $16,841MM, a decrease of 11.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.30%, a decrease of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 329,802K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 15,702K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,297K shares, representing an increase of 34.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 27.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,350K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 15.73% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,917K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 16.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,871K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,827K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,070K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,240K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Mosaic Declares $0.20 Dividend

On December 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $52.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.86%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 2.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Mosaic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

