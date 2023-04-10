Capital World Investors Now Owns 11.10% of TE Connectivity (TEL)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.14MM shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL). This represents 11.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 23.00MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 52.76% and an increase in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity is $141.22. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from its latest reported closing price of $123.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity is $16,287MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1695 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.38%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 372,096K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arcus Capital Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 339.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 99.98% over the last quarter.

TILDX - DCM holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 25.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 74.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 492.07% over the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Declares $0.59 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $123.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.