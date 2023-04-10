Capital World Investors Now Owns 10.20% of Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.78MM shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 13.06MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is $175.64. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $206.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.90% from its latest reported closing price of $162.79.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is $1,866MM, a decrease of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is a decrease of 82 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXR is 0.35%, a decrease of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 159,253K shares. The put/call ratio of EXR is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LCIAX - Siit Large Cap Index Fund - holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MRGAX - MFS Core Equity Fund A holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 20.82% over the last quarter.

URE - ProShares Ultra Real Estate holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 16.20% over the last quarter.

INDEX - S&P 500 Equal Weight No Load Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 8.23% over the last quarter.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT holds 57K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Declares $1.62 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $162.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Extra Space Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2020, Extra Space owned and/or operated 1,921 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 149.2 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

