Capital World Investors Now Owns 10.20% of Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.49MM shares of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 20.37MM shares and 9.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is 163.83. The forecasts range from a low of 110.09 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of 155.17.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 30,411MM, an increase of 7.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 254,641K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTR is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mantle Ridge holds 11,366K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,273K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,613K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 7,032K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,486K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,390K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,343K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 3.32% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,891K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Dollar Tree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

