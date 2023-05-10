Capital World Investors Now Owns 10.00% of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.47MM shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 4.98MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.02% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is 55.90. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 70.83% from its latest reported closing price of 32.72.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 909MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 79,084K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,069K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,915K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing an increase of 26.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,783K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares, representing an increase of 42.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 46.01% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,180K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing a decrease of 28.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 30.84% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,015K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

