Capital World Investors Increases Position in Wayfair (W)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.53MM shares of Wayfair Inc (W). This represents 12.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 9.62MM shares and 11.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.49% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wayfair is $53.57. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of $52.16.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair is $12,427MM, an increase of 0.47%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 9.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 110,422K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,573K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,883K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 1.43% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,897K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares, representing an increase of 34.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 4,685K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,931K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 3,823K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 3,500K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wayfair Background Information



Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

