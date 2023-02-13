Capital World Investors Increases Position in ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.06MM shares of ThredUp Inc. Class A (TDUP). This represents 11.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.56MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 126.33% and an increase in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.31% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThredUp Inc. is $3.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 122.31% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp Inc. is $309MM, an increase of 6.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp Inc.. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 12.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDUP is 0.11%, an increase of 86.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.77% to 76,062K shares. The put/call ratio of TDUP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,871K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 79.03% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,154K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,900K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,656K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 68.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,255K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 2,798K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 29.14% over the last quarter.

ThredUp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ThredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

