Capital World Investors Increases Position in TE Connectivity (TEL)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.00MM shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20.91MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity is $138.65. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of $129.79.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity is $16,287MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual EPS is $6.99, a decrease of 0.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1655 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.36%, a decrease of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 371,055K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,911K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,089K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 5.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,491K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 9,919K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,456K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 9,804K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,044K shares, representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 9.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,543K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 2.27% over the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

