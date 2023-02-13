Capital World Investors Increases Position in Robert Half International (RHI)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.53MM shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI). This represents 12.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.79% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.66% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robert Half International is $73.95. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.66% from its latest reported closing price of $84.67.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half International is $6,958MM, a decrease of 3.87%. The projected annual EPS is $5.39, a decrease of 11.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half International. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.17%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 111,506K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,563K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,780K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 25.34% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,709K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 95.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 2,120.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,095K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,780K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 10.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,643K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Robert Half International Declares $0.48 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $84.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Robert Half International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

