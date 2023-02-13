Capital World Investors Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.32MM shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.39MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.09% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $849.17. The forecasts range from a low of $611.05 to a high of $1,061.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.09% from its latest reported closing price of $757.61.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $12,803MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual EPS is $42.84, an increase of 5.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.55%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 110,269K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,110K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 86.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,037K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 22.09% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,542K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 27.56% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,485K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,443K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

