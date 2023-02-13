Capital World Investors Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.09MM shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.26MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.92% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is $278.16. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of $231.39.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources is $16,544MM, a decrease of 33.25%. The projected annual EPS is $27.44, a decrease of 6.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Natural Resources. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXD is 0.52%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 276,209K shares. The put/call ratio of PXD is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,535K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,749K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 14.63% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 8,090K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,596K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 11.22% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,681K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,530K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,078K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 84.01% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 6,973K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,288K shares, representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Background Information

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale, which is part of the Spraberry Trend of the Permian Basin, where the company is the largest acreage holder. The company is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Irving, Texas.

