Capital World Investors Increases Position in Philip Morris International (PM)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 100.04MM shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 80.46MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.34% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Philip Morris International is $111.03. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.47% from its latest reported closing price of $102.36.

The projected annual revenue for Philip Morris International is $32,284MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual EPS is $5.78, a decrease of 0.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philip Morris International. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PM is 0.56%, a decrease of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 1,456,202K shares. The put/call ratio of PM is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 82,685K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,408K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 63,077K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,388K shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 15.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,239K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 11.24% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 39,973K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,305K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 35,468K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,909K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PM by 33.75% over the last quarter.

Philip Morris International Declares $1.27 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share ($5.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.27 per share.

At the current share price of $102.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.49%, the lowest has been 3.97%, and the highest has been 7.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Philip Morris International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company, with a diverse workforce of around 73,500 people who hail from every corner of the globe. Philip Morris International is committed to being a great employer. We strive to be environmentally and socially responsible. We are dedicated to fighting the illegal cigarette trade. We proudly support the communities where we source tobacco and where our employees live and work. Philip Morris International is dedicated to doing something very dramatic—we want to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as fast as possible. That’s why Philip Morris International has more than 430 scientists, engineers, and technicians developing less-harmful alternatives to cigarettes at our two research facilities in Switzerland and Singapore. It’s the biggest shift in our history. And it’s the right one for our consumers, our company, our shareholders, and society.

