Capital World Investors Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.53MM shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS). This represents 12.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.63MM shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.17% and an increase in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.32% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 68.32% from its latest reported closing price of $9.09.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital is $20,289MM, an increase of 40.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.80, an increase of 36.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.43%, an increase of 30.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 214,547K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,691K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 41.95% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 10,607K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,033K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 20.39% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,161K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,348K shares, representing a decrease of 31.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 9,119K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,452K shares, representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 91.26% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 7,955K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,253K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 17.66% over the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

