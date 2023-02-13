Capital World Investors Increases Position in New Fortress Energy (NFE)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.79MM shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 3.69MM shares and 2.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 192.36% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.61% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is $64.26. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.61% from its latest reported closing price of $40.01.

The projected annual revenue for New Fortress Energy is $3,973MM, an increase of 60.82%. The projected annual EPS is $5.43, an increase of 303.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFE is 0.56%, an increase of 39.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 116,202K shares. The put/call ratio of NFE is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Great Mountain Partners holds 32,460K shares representing 15.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 13,399K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 4,383K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,376K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 32.67% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,116K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 6.54% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,515K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing a decrease of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 17.56% over the last quarter.

New Fortress Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

