Capital World Investors Increases Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.90MM shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.64% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.76% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Motorola Solutions is $289.87. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $334.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.76% from its latest reported closing price of $271.52.

The projected annual revenue for Motorola Solutions is $9,644MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual EPS is $11.31, an increase of 38.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorola Solutions. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSI is 0.42%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 171,459K shares. The put/call ratio of MSI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,979K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,927K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.58% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,546K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,844K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,851K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,783K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,412K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Motorola Solutions Declares $0.88 Dividend

On November 17, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $271.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 2.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Motorola Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.