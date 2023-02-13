Capital World Investors Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.92MM shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 8.43MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 124.33% and an increase in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.76% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services is $118.17. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 2.76% from its latest reported closing price of $115.00.

The projected annual revenue for Discover Financial Services is $14,658MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual EPS is $14.06, a decrease of 9.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 269,217K shares. The put/call ratio of DFS is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,155K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,274K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 1.23% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,603K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,912K shares, representing a decrease of 34.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,346K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,514K shares, representing a decrease of 144.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 57.83% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,295K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,468K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,193K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Discover Financial Services Declares $0.60 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $115.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.26%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Discover Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discover Financial Servicesis a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

