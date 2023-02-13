Capital World Investors Increases Position in Chart Industries (GTLS)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.74MM shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS). This represents 13.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.87MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 48.46% and an increase in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.68% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chart Industries is $205.02. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.68% from its latest reported closing price of $136.97.

The projected annual revenue for Chart Industries is $2,281MM, an increase of 47.17%. The projected annual EPS is $7.68, an increase of 259.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS is 0.51%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 57,306K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLS is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,437K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,097K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 29.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 17.52% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,718K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 14.36% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,433K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,217K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 63.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 214.79% over the last quarter.

Chart Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

