Capital World Investors Increases Position in Catalent (CTLT)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.91MM shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.58MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.55% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $78.37. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of $70.46.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, an increase of 45.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.29%, a decrease of 26.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 224,470K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,420K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 11,170K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing an increase of 37.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,842K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,869K shares, representing an increase of 25.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,814K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,024K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 28.91% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,275K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing a decrease of 32.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 46.31% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

