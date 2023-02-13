Capital World Investors Increases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.59MM shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY). This represents 13.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 12.82MM shares and 10.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.47% and an increase in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.75% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $251.32. The forecasts range from a low of $144.43 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.75% from its latest reported closing price of $215.26.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $1,521MM, an increase of 58.29%. The projected annual EPS is -$5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.42%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.78% to 157,595K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 16,593K shares representing 13.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 7,929.52% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 9,408K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 18.66% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,019K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,069K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,954K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,813K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 48.68% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,889K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,259K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 39.67% over the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.