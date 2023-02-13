Capital World Investors Increases Position in agilon health (AGL)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 37.92MM shares of agilon health, inc. (AGL). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 35.87MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.72% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.88% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for agilon health is $28.52. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.88% from its latest reported closing price of $22.84.

The projected annual revenue for agilon health is $3,950MM, an increase of 59.19%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 495,880K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 194,611K shares representing 47.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,175K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,375K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 82.06% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 14,265K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,061K shares, representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,989K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,646K shares, representing an increase of 38.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 83.09% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,114K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Agilon Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

