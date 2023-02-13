Capital World Investors Increases Position in Adient (ADNT)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.27MM shares of Adient PLC (ADNT). This represents 12.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.96MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.98% and an increase in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.21% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adient is $45.32. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from its latest reported closing price of $42.27.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is $14,729MM, an increase of 2.71%. The projected annual EPS is $2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.26%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 112,711K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,794K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 0.54% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,239K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,438K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 18.86% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,061K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares, representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 16.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,766K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Adient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

