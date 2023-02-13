Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.44MM shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.89MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.23% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yeti Holdings is $54.33. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.23% from its latest reported closing price of $40.78.

The projected annual revenue for Yeti Holdings is $1,838MM, an increase of 15.57%. The projected annual EPS is $2.90, an increase of 32.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yeti Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YETI is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 111,247K shares. The put/call ratio of YETI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,842K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,401K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 26.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,894K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,015K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 32.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,082K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,496K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 21.21% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,575K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 25.78% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,570K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 41.55% over the last quarter.

YETI Holdings Background Information

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

