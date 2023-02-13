Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.42MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.13% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $230.01. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.13% from its latest reported closing price of $216.73.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $7,553MM, an increase of 47.60%. The projected annual EPS is $23.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.31%, a decrease of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 52,155K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,687K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 42.64% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,837K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 46.26% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,511K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 11.51% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 1,483K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $216.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

