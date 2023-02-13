Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.20MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.48% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is $378.80. The forecasts range from a low of $343.40 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.48% from its latest reported closing price of $304.31.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is $33,345MM, an increase of 7.22%. The projected annual EPS is $19.85, an increase of 36.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.31%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 67,348K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,408K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,146K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares, representing a decrease of 99.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 23.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,088K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,711K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

