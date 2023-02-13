Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in MicroStrategy (MSTR)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.12MM shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR). This represents 1.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.35% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for MicroStrategy is $285.60. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.35% from its latest reported closing price of $243.37.

The projected annual revenue for MicroStrategy is $519MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroStrategy. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.24%, an increase of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 7,182K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,385K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 38.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 803K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 1.89% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 428K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 359K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 275K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 34.91% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

