Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.64MM shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.64MM shares and 12.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.35% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is $88.97. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 0.35% from its latest reported closing price of $88.66.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is $18,793MM, a decrease of 5.22%. The projected annual EPS is $7.44, an increase of 3.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 63,451K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,157K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,723K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,730K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,688K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 17.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,534K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 12.75% over the last quarter.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

