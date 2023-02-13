Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated. (IRM)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.49MM shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated. (REIT) (IRM). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 32.71MM shares and 11.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.79% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated. is $56.86. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from its latest reported closing price of $53.25.

The projected annual revenue for Iron Mountain Incorporated. is $5,558MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual EPS is $1.89, an increase of 10.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated.. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRM is 0.25%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 267,978K shares. The put/call ratio of IRM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,175K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 23.25% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,965K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 11,891K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,066K shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,664K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,558K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,944K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,772K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Iron Mountain Background Information

Iron Mountain Incorporated, founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of nearly 93 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in 56 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

