Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Interface (TILE)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.16MM shares of Interface, Inc. (TILE). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.72MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.58% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interface is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 56.58% from its latest reported closing price of $11.40.

The projected annual revenue for Interface is $1,360MM, an increase of 4.45%. The projected annual EPS is $1.48, an increase of 32.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interface. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TILE is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 65,265K shares. The put/call ratio of TILE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,721K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,299K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,134K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,679K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 22.27% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,805K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 24.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,745K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Interface Declares $0.01 Dividend

On November 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $11.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.85%.

Interface Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. Interface helps its customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. With its mission, Climate Take Back™, Interface commits to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.