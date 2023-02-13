Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Heico (HEI)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.42MM shares of Heico Corp (HEI). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.48MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.82% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heico is $174.62. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.82% from its latest reported closing price of $173.20.

The projected annual revenue for Heico is $2,542MM, an increase of 15.11%. The projected annual EPS is $3.07, an increase of 18.63%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heico. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 45,590K shares. The put/call ratio of HEI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,970K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 8.00% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,024K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 2.71% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,507K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 30.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,323K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,174K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Heico Declares $0.10 Dividend

On December 19, 2022 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $173.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.14%, the lowest has been 0.10%, and the highest has been 0.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Heico Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

