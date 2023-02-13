Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.94MM shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO). This represents 1.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.69MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 83.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.51% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 32.51% from its latest reported closing price of $29.25.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is $4,042MM, an increase of 17.84%. The projected annual EPS is $1.18, an increase of 103.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.22%, a decrease of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 136,488K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,441K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,442K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 17.64% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,915K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,384K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 5,289K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 9.42% over the last quarter.

PARMX - Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 5,133K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,133K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information



Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

