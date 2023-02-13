Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in General Motors (GM)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.49MM shares of General Motors Company (GM). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 79.84MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.48% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $48.99. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.48% from its latest reported closing price of $41.35.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is $165,001MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual EPS is $6.16, a decrease of 0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2075 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.36%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 1,369,448K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 78,065K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,274K shares, representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,877K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 41,531K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,615K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,294K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,647K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 37,776K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,090K shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 20.06% over the last quarter.

General Motors Declares $0.09 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $41.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.76%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

General Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.