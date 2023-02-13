Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.08MM shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 19.59MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties is $57.35. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of $53.68.

The projected annual revenue for Gaming and Leisure Properties is $1,404MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual EPS is $2.75, an increase of 11.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPI is 0.45%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 310,624K shares. The put/call ratio of GLPI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 17,856K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,831K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,584K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,785K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 24.70% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,794K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,304K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,244K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,416K shares, representing an increase of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 82.73% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 8,920K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,056K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Background Information

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

