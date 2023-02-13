Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.85MM shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 11.43MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.65% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Energy is $133.01. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.65% from its latest reported closing price of $83.84.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Energy is $8,906MM, a decrease of 34.48%. The projected annual EPS is $21.27, a decrease of 8.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Energy. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHK is 0.65%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 159,833K shares. The put/call ratio of CHK is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,666K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 9,800K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 6,066K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,205K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,271K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 57.37% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 3,500K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Background Information

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

