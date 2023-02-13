Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.93MM shares of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 86.07MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.62% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 is $49.59. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.62% from its latest reported closing price of $44.83.

The projected annual revenue for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 is $22,109MM, an increase of 8.27%. The projected annual EPS is $2.58, a decrease of 38.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARR is 0.23%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 939,149K shares. The put/call ratio of CARR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 82,377K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,122K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 58,492K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,385K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 12.93% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 53,456K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,746K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 14.30% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 34,488K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,076K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,980K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 Declares $0.18 Dividend

On December 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $44.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=125).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Carrier Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.