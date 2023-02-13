Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Broadcom (AVGO)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.45MM shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 40.66MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is $668.75. The forecasts range from a low of $545.40 to a high of $813.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of $593.25.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is $35,900MM, an increase of 8.12%. The projected annual EPS is $41.57, an increase of 51.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 0.74%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 84.09% to 419,720K shares. The put/call ratio of AVGO is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 29,750K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 98.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 2,228.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,206K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 99.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 4,640.10% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 14,580K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 97.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 1,189.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,448K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,422K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,883K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,678K shares, representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 64.74% over the last quarter.

Broadcom Declares $4.60 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.60 per share ($18.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $4.10 per share.

At the current share price of $593.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 6.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Broadcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Broadcom Inc solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

