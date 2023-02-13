Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in BlackRock (BLK)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.35MM shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). This represents 1.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.80MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.82% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackRock is $801.80. The forecasts range from a low of $594.89 to a high of $929.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.82% from its latest reported closing price of $723.51.

The projected annual revenue for BlackRock is $18,191MM, an increase of 1.78%. The projected annual EPS is $34.49, an increase of 0.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2681 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLK is 0.47%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 136,512K shares. The put/call ratio of BLK is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,184K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares, representing an increase of 21.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 59.47% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,093K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,274K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,547K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 1.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,418K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 1.29% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Declares $5.00 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $5.00 per share ($20.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $4.88 per share.

At the current share price of $723.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Blackrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

