Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL). This represents 0.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 2.96MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 296.15% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics is $8.64. The forecasts range from a low of $2.22 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 296.15% from its latest reported closing price of $2.18.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 80.03%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 50,642K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 17,986K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syncona Portfolio holds 7,347K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 5,216K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,747K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polygon Management holds 3,039K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 29.69% over the last quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

