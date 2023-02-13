Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.68MM shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20.74MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.50% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $71.60. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.50% from its latest reported closing price of $64.22.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is $11,833MM, an increase of 33.62%. The projected annual EPS is $5.59, an increase of 73.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.49%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 437,709K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 31,135K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,254K shares, representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 22.45% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 23,073K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,578K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 21,493K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,491K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 0.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,478K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,698K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

