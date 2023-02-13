Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 70.33MM shares of Altria Group Inc (MO). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 112.91MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is $50.52. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of $47.24.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is $21,696MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual EPS is $5.20, an increase of 63.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 1,226,415K shares. The put/call ratio of MO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,713K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,823K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,076K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 40,550K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,963K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,184K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,965K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 5.31% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 30,221K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,180K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Altria Group Declares $0.94 Dividend

On December 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $47.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.08%, the lowest has been 4.03%, and the highest has been 10.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Altria Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altria Group, Inc. (previously known as Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is an American corporation and one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. It operates worldwide. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

