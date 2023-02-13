Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Alteryx (AYX)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.78MM shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.31MM shares and 12.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx is $69.37. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of $62.92.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx is $987MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual EPS is $0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.29%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 62,501K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,408K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,934K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292K shares, representing a decrease of 46.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 15.95% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,634K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,496K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 14.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,722K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.