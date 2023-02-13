Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Acutus Medical (AFIB)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB). This represents 2.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.97% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acutus Medical is $2.25. The forecasts range from a low of $1.93 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 47.97% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52.

The projected annual revenue for Acutus Medical is $21MM, an increase of 31.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acutus Medical. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 32.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFIB is 0.02%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.37% to 10,939K shares. The put/call ratio of AFIB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,652K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFIB by 24.09% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,648K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 835K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 69.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFIB by 170.48% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 798K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing a decrease of 100.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFIB by 59.05% over the last quarter.

Kamunting Street Capital Management holds 565K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFIB by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Acutus Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

