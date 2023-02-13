Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.33MM shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 22.05MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 57.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 202.99% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbCellera Biologics is $29.78. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 202.99% from its latest reported closing price of $9.83.

The projected annual revenue for AbCellera Biologics is $121MM, a decrease of 79.97%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbCellera Biologics. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 14.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCL is 0.51%, a decrease of 15.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.88% to 141,829K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 19,697K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,358K shares, representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 52.66% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 10,778K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 99.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 5,240.21% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,450K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,480K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,483K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,684K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 3.73% over the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

