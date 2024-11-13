News & Insights

Capital VC Limited Reports Net Asset Value Update

November 13, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capital VC Limited (HK:2324) has released an update.

Capital VC Limited has announced its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share to be approximately HK$0.6393 as of October 31, 2024. This figure provides investors with an insight into the company’s current financial standing, reflecting its asset value against its outstanding shares. The announcement could influence investor decisions in the Hong Kong stock market.

