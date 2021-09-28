Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that BXMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.43, the dividend yield is 7.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMT was $31.43, representing a -7.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.88 and a 51.84% increase over the 52 week low of $20.70.

BXMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BXMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports BXMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.34%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bxmt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REM with an increase of 1.04% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of BXMT at 4.78%.

