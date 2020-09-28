Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that BXMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.3, the dividend yield is 11.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMT was $22.3, representing a -45.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.62 and a 76.01% increase over the 52 week low of $12.67.

BXMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BXMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports BXMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.59%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 21.3% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of BXMT at 5.4%.

