Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that BXMT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMT was $32.24, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.65 and a 116.38% increase over the 52 week low of $14.90.

BXMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BXMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports BXMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 39.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BXMT at 5.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.