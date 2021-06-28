Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that BXMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.35, the dividend yield is 7.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMT was $33.35, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.88 and a 61.11% increase over the 52 week low of $20.70.

BXMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BXMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BXMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.89%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (BXMT)

iShares Trust (BXMT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 18.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BXMT at 4.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.