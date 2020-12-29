Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that BXMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.73, the dividend yield is 8.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMT was $28.73, representing a -29.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.62 and a 126.76% increase over the 52 week low of $12.67.

BXMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BXMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports BXMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.32%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 22.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BXMT at 4.93%.

